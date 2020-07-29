The British government has appointed its former Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6.
Moore's appointment makes MI6 the third intel agency – after the CIA and France's DGSE – currently led by people who have served in Turkey and are fluent in Turkish.
He succeeds Alex Younger, who was a career intelligence officer and became Britain's top spy in 2014.
Moore, a fluent Turkish speaker, has served as the political director for the Foreign Office, deputy national security adviser and ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump appointed Gina Haspel as CIA director, who speaks Turkish and several other languages. She reportedly learned Turkish in 2000 while working as a deputy station chief in Ankara.
In France, Bernard Émié, chief of the French security agency DGSE, also speaks Turkish since he served as the French Ambassador to Turkey from 2007 to 2011.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.