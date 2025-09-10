Israeli President Isaac Herzog met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street on Wednesday in a tense encounter, with both sides prepared to criticize each other’s actions.

The meeting came a day after Israel escalated its regional aggression by striking Doha, a close British ally in the Middle East, in an attack targeting political leaders of the group. Starmer condemned the strike and planned to press Herzog on the assault as well as the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, his office said.

The two men briefly shook hands on the steps of Downing Street, their strained expressions underscoring the chill in relations.

The war has severely tested Israel’s ties with Britain and other European powers. The Israeli government is angered by Britain’s plan — along with France, Canada and others — to recognize a Palestinian state and to bar Israeli officials from the country’s largest defense trade show this week.

Starmer, under pressure from within his Labour Party to toughen his stance on Israel, told parliament Wednesday that diplomacy was essential to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

Herzog’s largely ceremonial role has not shielded him from criticism. He drew outrage when he said all residents of Gaza bore responsibility for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack — remarks widely condemned as collective punishment rhetoric.

Asked Wednesday why he agreed to meet Herzog, Starmer said: “I will not give up on diplomacy, that is the politics of students.”

Wes Streeting, Britain’s health minister, said this week that Israel’s conduct in Gaza was pushing it toward “pariah status.”

Palestinian state at issue

Herzog, according to his office, intended to “reject outright” the UK’s stated plan to recognize a Palestinian state, calling it a reward for Hamas. He also planned to protest Britain’s sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers, which he called “unacceptable.”

On Monday, Starmer hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where the two agreed Hamas should play “absolutely no role” in the governance of a future Palestinian state.

Britain has pledged to recognize Palestinian statehood ahead of the U.N. General Assembly later this month unless Israel ends its war on Gaza and allows significantly more aid into the besieged enclave.