With less than two months remaining in Antonio Guterres' term as U.N. secretary-general and no successor agreed upon, the United Nations faces an unprecedented prospect: being left without a leader when his tenure ends.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold another round of secret voting this week to select the next secretary-general. However, eight rounds of voting have failed to produce agreement among the council's five permanent members, all of whom hold veto power.

With the deadlock persisting, U.N. officials are scrambling to prepare contingency plans in case no successor is appointed before Guterres leaves office Dec. 31.

Analysts say the impasse reflects a prolonged and opaque selection process, dominated by confidential voting and political maneuvering, that mirrors the institutional gridlock the next secretary-general will be expected to address.

The council itself needed six rounds of voting before settling on Guterres as its choice in 2016.

Beyond procedural delays, the stalemate highlights growing divisions among the five veto-wielding powers and their declining willingness to compromise.

Observers also point to an increasingly disengaged U.S. administration, which has sidelined the United Nations in several areas of international diplomacy while remaining preoccupied with its own foreign policy challenges.

"What is worrying is how late in the year this is and what it means for pulling together a team," said Shamala Kandiah Thompson, executive director of Security Council Report, a think tank that monitors the council.

"Given how early all this started, we shouldn't be here."

Grynspan, Nusseibeh among contenders

The field of contenders includes mostly longtime U.N. insiders, many of whom have limited global name recognition.

They include frontrunner Rebeca Grynspan and senior United Arab Emirates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh, who faces opposition over allegations that her country has backed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's civil war.

The UAE denies the allegations.

Whoever wins will inherit an organization facing daunting challenges: wars it has struggled to influence, cuts in U.S. contributions, declining political relevance as Washington withdraws from dozens of U.N. agencies, and mounting pressure to make the organization leaner, faster and more accountable.

Richard Gowan, a U.N. expert at the conflict-prevention think tank International Crisis Group, said reaching the end of the year without a secretary-general selected for 2027 "would be excruciatingly embarrassing for the veto powers, and it would give a lot of ammunition to the many U.N. member states who say that the P5 no longer have the credentials to run this organization."

The five permanent members, known as the P5, secured their seats as victors of World War II in 1945.

The council's 10 other members are elected by region to serve two-year terms. The permanent members, Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, have long resisted changes to a structure that many U.N. member states say no longer reflects geopolitical realities.

The U.N. Charter is silent on how to handle a leadership vacancy. No secretary-general has ever completed a term without a successor in place.

A September briefing by 1 for 8 Billion, a campaign advocating a more open selection process, outlined possible scenarios, ranging from the Security Council appointing an acting chief to the General Assembly extending the incumbent's term independently.

Each option faces hurdles, the briefing said, although leaving the United Nations without a leader would be "highly irresponsible."

The U.N. spokesperson declined to comment.

Secret ballots

In an era of artificial intelligence and social media, the selection process remains a vestige of an earlier age.

Candidates lobby Security Council members, often for months, to secure their governments' backing. They then face a series of secret straw polls in which members vote "encourage," "discourage," or "no opinion."

The results are not published but quickly leak. Council members can also hold color-coded ballots in which the five permanent members vote using red ballots, revealing the positions of the council's most powerful members.

Once a frontrunner emerges, the council votes on a resolution recommending that candidate to the 193-member General Assembly.

The resolution requires at least nine of the 15 votes and no veto from a permanent member. The General Assembly then formally appoints the secretary-general and has never rejected the council's choice.

The council does not publicly disclose the reasons behind the timing and format of the polls or how individual countries voted, despite the fact that the public ultimately funds the United Nations.

"Is this a rational way to select the world's chief diplomat? Absolutely not," Gowan said.

Yet Gowan said a messy process may be the price of securing a leader whom the major powers will listen to. Critics say Guterres lacks that influence, having fallen out with both Washington and Moscow.

No one in charge

Russia is one of the few member states to have publicly addressed the looming deadline.

"It is also unclear what will happen after Dec. 31," Kirill Logvinov, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official, told TASS last week.

The options under consideration include temporarily extending Guterres' term or appointing another official, he said.

"As far as I can tell, on Jan. 1, if there's no secretary-general, no one is in charge," said Daniel Safran-Hon, a former U.N. official.

The lights would stay on, he said, and the Security Council and General Assembly could continue meeting, at least for a while.

"But it's a bit like a supertanker where the captain dies: the first officer can do lots of things, but there are certain things you can't do. You can't do senior appointments. You can't do the budget," he said.