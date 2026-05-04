The U.N. special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese has warned against the "Israelization of Europe," drawing attention to the country's poor human rights record.

Speaking at an event in Athens in solidarity with the suffering and resistance of Palestinians, Albanese underlined that Israel stand accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide before the two biggest international courts in the world – the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Citing an ICJ ruling, she said that until Israel totally and unconditionally ends its occupation of Palestine that defies international law, international court orders and U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.N. member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way.

"Instead of cutting ties, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is the Israelization of our societies," she said.

Albanese added: "And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening."

Speaking at the same event, former Greek Finance Minister Yiannis Varoufakis said that "you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe."

Focusing particularly on Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla Friday off the Greek island of Crete, Albanese said, "I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong."