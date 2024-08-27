The onset of the Russia-Ukraine war has caused profound changes across a broad spectrum, from Moldova's internal politics to external relations, economic dynamics and security strategies.

As Moldova has struggled to maintain its presence, as well as national and international independence, its political and economic balances have been significantly shaken.

Victoria Furtuna, Moldova’s former anti-corruption prosecutor, noted that the impact of the war has led to major changes in the country’s politics and that it attempted to ensure internal security by declaring a state of emergency in 2022.

However, this situation has become a tool that serves the government's interests, and the current government has used the war in Ukraine to advance its political goals.

Furtuna, who filed a lawsuit for falsifying public documents related to various state institutions in the fight against government corruption, resigned from her position at the National Anti-Corruption Office of Moldova in early 2024. She has since emerged as a leading candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, with a vision to protect Moldova’s independence, sovereignty and national values.

War at the door

Moldova was deeply affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, entering a period of significant economic decline. The situation was felt across all areas, from the business world to daily living standards. Major investors began to exit the market due to uncertainties in the country. Furtuna claims that the government used the war as an excuse to cover up an economic crisis it created and added that corruption grew during this period.

At the same time, Moldova finds itself squeezed between Russia and the European Union due to its geographic location. "The Russian military presence in Transnistria poses a serious threat to Moldova’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," Furtuna told Daily Sabah, emphasizing that Moldova needs to adopt a strategic policy to ensure its national security. She adds that this security weakness complicates Moldova’s integration process with the EU and necessitates reassessing its foreign policy strategies.

Independence, sovereignty

Furtuna’s 2024 presidential election campaign aims to preserve Moldova’s independence, sovereignty and national identity. "Unlike the current government, I propose policies that will improve the quality of life for the people, strongly support values, traditions, and faith," says Furtuna, stressing that maintaining peace, independence, neutrality and sovereignty is a priority. While Furtuna partially supports Moldova’s integration process with the European Union, she argues that it should be managed more carefully and strategically in line with Moldova’s national interests.

Furtuna, who values Moldova-Türkiye relations, underscores that Türkiye has always been well-disposed toward Moldova. "Enhancing economic cooperation with Türkiye could create new opportunities in energy security, agriculture and food security," says Furtuna, also noting that Moldova’s strategic partnership with Türkiye is vital for stability and peace in the region.

Moldovan presidential candidate Victoria Furtuna (right), Daily Sabah editor Elif Sena Darbaz (left), Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2024.

Diversity, richness

"The Gagauz Turks represent an important community reflecting Moldova’s cultural diversity and richness."

The Gagauz Turks, one of Moldova’s ethnic and cultural riches, represent the country’s historical ties and cultural heritage. Victoria Furtuna emphasizes that the Gagauz Turks are an important community representing Moldova’s cultural diversity and richness and stresses that protecting their rights is crucial for the country’s social cohesion. In this context, she highlights the need to support Gagauz Turkish cultural activities and ensure their representation in national policies.

Furtuna, who is an advocate of establishing friendly relations with all countries, notes that every country can benefit mutually from international relations.

Moldovan citizens will go to the polls on Oct. 20 to elect their president and make decisions regarding European Union membership.

Support for farmers

The agriculture sector, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, began to decline following the war due to disruptions in trade relations with Russia. As a result, Moldova turned towards the European market to contribute to the national economy but did not achieve the desired level of success. Furtuna points out that Moldova entered the European market too late and remained a seller unable to find sufficient space for its products.

During this period, farmers abandoned expanding their fields and stopped maintaining their orchards. Farmers who could not repay bank loans faced the risk of losing their properties. Additionally, Furtuna noted, “By the end of March, the European Commission announced that it would use the crisis reserve as part of a temporary trade liberalization with the EU to support farmers in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, whose stability was disrupted by agricultural imports from Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.”

Grain Corridor and Türkiye

In 2022, Moldova played a strategic role in the grain shipment from Ukraine to Moldova and Europe. However, trade agreements with the EU have imposed certain restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine. Furtuna states that managing the grain corridor is crucial for global food security and mentions that Moldova could strengthen diplomatic relations and support regional energy security and food supply due to Türkiye’s strategic mediating role in the grain corridor.

In 2023-2024, Moldova’s agriculture sector faced significant protests due to the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain, which caused market disruption through low prices and unfair competition. Furtuna highlights that dissatisfaction among farmers in Eastern European countries has been growing and argues that Moldova’s agricultural policies must be reassessed and innovative solutions should be developed. She emphasizes that managing the Ukrainian grain corridor effectively should support the national economy without harming Moldova’s agriculture sector.