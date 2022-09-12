The government in New Zealand will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of her son, King Charles III, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. The decision differs from other former colonies in the Caribbean, where some politicians have urged to ditch association with the British monarchy.

Ardern said she thought New Zealand will eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime, but that there were more pressing issues for her government.

The remarks were her first about the New Zealand republic debate since the queen's death, and reflect previous comments she has made on the issue. Ardern has also previously expressed her support for the country eventually becoming a republic.

Under the current system, the British monarch is New Zealand's head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. The governor-general's role these days is considered primarily ceremonial.

Still, many people argue that New Zealand won't fully step out from the shadows of its colonialist past and become a truly independent nation until it becomes a republic.

"There's been a debate, probably for a number of years,” Ardern said. "It's just the pace, and how widely that debate is occurring. I've made my view plain many times. I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.

"But I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon,” Ardern said.

She said that becoming a republic was not something her government planned to discuss at any point.

"As I say, in large part actually because I've never sensed the urgency,” Ardern said. "There are so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. I don't think it's one that would or should occur quickly."

The death of Elizabeth and the ascension of King Charles III to the throne has revived the republic debate in many countries around the world.

Charles became the head of state not only in the United Kingdom and New Zealand but also in 13 other countries, including Canada, Jamaica and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after he was elected in May. But he said Sunday that now is not the time for a change but rather for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. He previously said that holding a referendum on becoming a republic is not a priority of his first term in government.

Many people in New Zealand have speculated in the past that the republic debate would gather momentum only after the death of Elizabeth, given how beloved she was by so many.

Ardern said she didn't link the two events. "I've never attached it in that way,” she said.

Elizabeth's image features on many of New Zealand’s coins and banknotes, prompting the nation's central bank to advise people the currency depicting her remains legal tender following her death.

Ardern also announced Monday that New Zealand will mark the death of Elizabeth with a public holiday on Sept. 26. The nation will hold a state memorial service on that day in the capital, Wellington.

Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many New Zealanders would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

"As New Zealand’s queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday,” Ardern said.

Ardern said she will leave this week for Britain to attend Elizabeth’s funeral.

Antigua and Barbuda plans referendum

Antigua and Barbuda plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, the Caribbean nation's prime minister told British media Saturday, a move that could see King Charles III removed as its head of state.

"This is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum ... within the next, probably, three years," Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV News shortly after a local ceremony confirmed Charles III as the country's king following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The tiny Caribbean island nation, which became independent from Britain in 1981, is one of 14 Commonwealth members who share the U.K. monarch as their head of state.

Brown said becoming a republic was "a final step to complete the circle of independence to ensure we are truly a sovereign nation," but stressed a referendum was "not an act of hostility" and would not involve retiring Commonwealth membership.

Antigua's prime minister did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and Reuters was not able to independently verify the proposal.

The nation has a population of less than 100,000, according to official data.

Browne's pledge comes amid a growing republican push across the Caribbean region, with Barbados voting to remove the U.K. monarchy last year, and the ruling party in Jamaica having signaled it may follow

Nonetheless, Browne – who is up for reelection next year – said he was not responding to a widespread push from Antiguans to hold a vote.

"I think most people haven't even bothered to think about it," he told ITV.