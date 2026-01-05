Spain’s foreign minister said Monday that recent U.S. actions in Venezuela breach international law and risk setting a highly dangerous precedent.

Speaking in an interview with Cadena SER radio, Albares said Washington’s actions in Venezuela and the capture of leader Nicolas Maduro were "clearly contrary to international law” and stressed that peace and democracy must be based on respect for sovereignty.

"Recalling Iraq, the use of force does not bring stability or democracy, but chaos for nations and regions,” Albares said, adding that Spain would not "resign itself to the law of the strongest being imposed.”

He said Spain was the first government in the world to comment on the actions and that it led opposition to Washington’s moves in both Europe and Latin America.

"I would have liked a stronger EU statement,” he said, adding that Spain successfully pushed for the statement to begin with a call for the principles of international law to be upheld.

Albares said Spain offers itself as a mediator in the conflict, with Venezuela hosting around 200,000 Spanish nationals and around 400,000 Venezuelans living in Spain.

He said he was in contact with Edmundo Gonzalez, the Venezuelan opposition figure who contested the last elections against Maduro and has resided in Madrid since 2024.

"Spain will always play a role to bridge and unite positions when it comes to a fraternal state like Venezuela,” Albares said, highlighting the "extreme danger” of the "power vacuum” that emerged after Maduro was captured.

He said Spain would participate in an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting later Monday to share its position on the U.S. intervention.

Albares called for a "moral rearming” to defend a rules-based international order.

"To allow basic principles of international law to be dismantled right in front of our eyes ... has an impact on every country around the world and allows democracy to crumble too,” he said.

Respect for soverignty of all states 'non-negotiable'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is "a non-negotiable principle."

In a post on X, he said this principle applies "from Ukraine to Gaza, including Venezuela."

"Spain will always be actively engaged with the United Nations and fully committed to solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” he concluded.

His support for Denmark and Greenland came as U.S. President Donald Trump reasserted his claims about Greenland, citing national security, in an interview following the attack on Venezuela.