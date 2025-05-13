Two key envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to attend the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul later this week, U.S. media said Tuesday.

U.S. envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff intend to take part in the Thursday talks, regardless of whether President Donald Trump himself attends, an unnamed official told CNN.

CNN also cited a second source who verified Witkoff's planned attendance at the landmark diplomatic meeting.

The report indicates the American representatives will take an observational role in the discussions facilitated by Türkiye.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his participation and also publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the meeting.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged Trump to secure the meeting with Putin and said that the West should respond with massive sanctions if Putin skips the meeting, emphasizing that he would do "everything" he could to make it happen and secure a ceasefire.

Putin proposed the direct talks after rejecting European calls for a 30-day cease-fire. Moscow has offered negotiations without preconditions but has not confirmed whether Putin himself will attend.

Trump previously described the talks as "a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine" and expressed interest in attending, though his current Gulf tour schedule may prevent his doing so.

The Istanbul meeting represents the first direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia since early 2022, with Türkiye serving as a key mediator in the process.