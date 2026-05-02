The United States is pulling out about 5,000 troops from NATO ally Germany, the Pentagon announced Friday, in the latest rift in the transatlantic ties over the Middle East war.

The move came as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union will increase to 25% next week, accusing the bloc of not complying with a trade deal inked last summer.

Trump has renewed criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said Monday that Iran was "humiliating" Washington at the negotiating table. Trump said Merz "thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn't know what he's talking about!"

On Wednesday, the American leader said Washington was "studying and reviewing the possible reduction" of U.S. troops in Germany, and that he would decide in a "short period of time."

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a Friday statement that "We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months."

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground," Parnell added.

During both of his terms in office, Trump has made a number of threats to slash U.S. troop numbers in Germany and other European allies, saying he wants Europe to take on greater responsibility for its defense rather than depending on Washington.

Trump on Friday accused German automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW of ripping off Americans, saying that Germany and "other European nations have not adhered to our trade deal."

Germany would likely be hit hard by a sharp vehicle tariff, as it is responsible for a significant portion of EU auto exports.

'Why shouldn't I?'

Trump now appears determined to punish allies who have failed to back the war or contribute to a peacekeeping force in the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, which Tehran's forces have effectively closed.

On Thursday, Trump said he may pull U.S. troops from Italy and Spain due to their opposition to the war, telling reporters in the Oval Office: "Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible."

"Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn't I?" Trump said.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, there were 12,662 active-duty U.S. troops in Italy and 3,814 in Spain. In Germany, there were 36,436.

Speaking during a visit to Morocco, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that Germany was "prepared" for a reduction in U.S. troops and was "discussing it closely and in a spirit of trust in all NATO bodies."

While saying he was "relaxed" about the idea of fewer U.S. troops in Germany, Wadephul said that large American bases in Germany are "not up for discussion at all."

He said for example that the Ramstein Air Base had "an irreplaceable function for the United States and for us alike."

Ukraine support

The EU said Thursday that the deployment of U.S. troops in Europe was in Washington's interest, and that the United States was "a vital partner in contributing to Europe's security and defense."

Trump meanwhile took aim at Merz again, telling him to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead of "interfering" on Iran.

European powers have been on alert since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and a spate of drone incursions in the last year, as well as U.S. promises to move away from defending the continent, have pushed the issue to the top of the agenda.

Merz has made national security a priority, announcing unprecedented investments in an army that has been underfunded and under-equipped for decades.

He has also reaffirmed support for Ukraine, for whom Germany has been the second-largest individual supplier of aid after the U.S.