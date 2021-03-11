A video showing an alleged sexual assault against a woman by French police surfaced late Thursday.

The footage shared by Yassine Bouzrou, a criminal lawyer working in Paris, reveals what seems to be a clear sexual assault by the police who apparently does it under the guise of frisking, in addition to the fact that the officer himself is male while the suspect is female.

The video shows officer touching the woman’s breasts with his hands in an unacceptable manner.

“This is not frisking, but a sexual assault,” Bouzrou said in the tweet including the undated video that is reportedly taken in Nice's Les Moulins district.

“Few are lucky enough to have a video,” he added, referring to the footage proving the assault.