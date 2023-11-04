The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Ukraine has nearly completed all requirements to become a member of the European Union.

"They are already well over 90% of the way there," said told members of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv on Saturday. Much greater progress had already been made than could be expected of a country at war.

Ukraine is carrying out far-reaching reforms, she said. But an even stronger fight against corruption, new laws on lobbying activities and stricter regulations on asset declarations are indispensable measures, von der Leyen added.

On Wednesday, the European Commission president intends to present reports on Ukraine's reform progress. Based on these reports, the European heads of state and government then want to decide on the possible start of EU accession negotiations in December.

Ukraine has been an official candidate country since last summer.

However, the 27 EU member states still have to agree unanimously on the start of negotiations. A positive vote should be given when Ukraine has fulfilled seven requirements. These include reform of the selection procedure for Ukrainian constitutional judges and a stronger fight against corruption – particularly at a high level.

The EU also demands that Ukraine meet standards in the fight against money laundering and implement a law against oligarchs' excessive influence.