President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called for the United States to swiftly lift its wide-reaching coronavirus entry ban for arrivals from Europe.

"We insist comparable rules be applied to arrivals in both directions," von der Leyen told German media RND in comments published Wednesday.

The epidemiological situation in the U.S. and EU are very similar today, she said.

"We must solve this problem as soon as possible and we are in contact with our American friends," she emphasized.

"It must not drag on for weeks."

The EU put the U.S. on its list of third countries for which restrictions would no longer apply in June.

But a wide-reaching ban on entry to the U.S. continues to apply to people traveling from the EU.

The only exceptions are U.S. citizens and some other groups, such as close relatives of U.S. citizens, diplomats or employees of international organizations.