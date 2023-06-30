In the wake of the failed armed mutiny, online prices for merchandise featuring the distinct insignia of Russia's notorious Wagner group have skyrocketed.

The group's emblem, a human skull against a striking black and red backdrop, has garnered significant attention, with buyers posting glowing five-star reviews and expressing unwavering support for the mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, orchestrated an armed convoy to embark on a daring 1,200-kilometer charge toward Moscow.

The mutiny was a direct response to what Prigozhin claimed was the military leadership's incompetence and rampant corruption.

However, the mutiny came to an abrupt halt late Saturday, thanks to a deal brokered by the leader of Belarus.

E-commerce powerhouse Wildberries has observed a remarkable surge in prices for Wagner-themed merchandise.

For instance, a patch featuring the iconic skull that can be sewn onto clothes saw a steep increase from 294 roubles to 525 roubles ($6) during the period of June 18-25 to June 25-29.

Explaining her spontaneous purchase, one buyer named Tatiana wrote, "Due to the situation in the country, the purchase was spontaneous."

Prices for a sleek black T-shirt adorned with an image of a Wagner fighter holding a violin have also witnessed a sharp rise, soaring from 1,236 roubles to 1,650 roubles this week.

On a Wildberries review for a Wagner flag, a satisfied buyer named Vladimir expressed his fervent support, stating, "The Wagner Private Military Company is the best. Good luck to you guys. The flag is excellent."

The Wagner fighters, renowned for their involvement in Russia's military actions in Ukraine, received a warm welcome from residents in Rostov-on-Don when they briefly assumed control of the southern Russian city on Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin, however, condemned their actions as "treason" and "a stab in the back."

Beyond Wildberries, enthusiasts have also flocked to rival platform Ozon to purchase various regalia, including Wagner-themed keyrings.

A delighted customer left a five-star review, exclaiming, "Very beautiful and original keyring. In memory of all those in Wagner's ranks who died."

It is worth noting that a significant number of Wagner fighters, including many former convicts who were granted freedom for their service in Ukraine, have died on the battlefield.

Wildberries and Ozon declined to comment on the surge in merchandise prices when approached on Thursday.

In other regions, St. Petersburg witnessed the sale of Prigozhin face masks alongside those featuring the likenesses of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny.

As per the agreement reached to end the mutiny, Wagner group fighters were given three options: to join their leader Prigozhin in exile in Belarus, to be integrated into Russia's regular armed forces, or to return to their families.

The aftermath of the mutiny continues to fuel intrigue and fervor among supporters of the enigmatic Wagner group.