A bomb threat forced a London-to-Warsaw flight to make an unscheduled landing Tuesday at Warsaw-Modlin Airport, prompting authorities to close the facility until further notice.
Security services were verifying the threat, which reportedly affected a LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8.
"At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on board an aircraft operating a flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," it said.
"Due to the situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are underway to verify the reported threat and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport."
There are 181 people aboard the plane, it said. A spokesperson for Polish airlines LOT confirmed it was a LOT flight.