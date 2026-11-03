A bomb threat forced a London-to-Warsaw flight to make an unscheduled landing Tuesday at Warsaw-Modlin Airport, prompting authorities to close the facility until further notice.

Security services were verifying the threat, which reportedly affected a LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8.

"At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on board an aircraft operating ⁠a ⁠flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," it said.

"Due to the ⁠situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are ​underway to verify the reported threat and ​ensure the safety of all people ⁠present ‌at the ‌airport."

There are 181 ⁠people aboard ‌the plane, it said. A spokesperson ​for Polish airlines ⁠LOT confirmed ⁠it was a LOT flight.