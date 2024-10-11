As wars rage across the globe, the Nobel Peace Prize announced Friday serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for defenders of world order.

This year, the prestigious award was bestowed upon Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese anti-nuclear group representing the atomic bomb survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, known as Hibakusha.

The announcement, made at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, reflects the sobering state of global affairs, marked by the devastating conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, famine in Sudan and the ever-looming threat of climate change.

In 2023 alone, the Uppsala Conflict Data Program reported 59 armed conflicts worldwide – nearly double the number from 2009.

Some experts questioned whether a Nobel Peace Prize should even be awarded this year, a situation that has occurred 19 times since the prize's inception in 1901.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee firmly believes that recognizing peace efforts is "perhaps more important than ever."

"It's hard to be an optimist when you look around the world today, and forces of peace do not seem to be on the offensive," said Olav Njolstad, the committee's secretary, to Agence France-Presse (AFP). "But ... there are definitely people and organizations doing a great job," he added, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their efforts.

Global peace efforts

As the Nobel community reflects on the significance of the prize, many anticipated that the committee would honor organizations committed to maintaining global stability.

Candidates like the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among those noted for their crucial roles amid escalating global tensions, particularly in Ukraine and the ongoing Israel attacks on Gaza.

The ICJ has made earnest yet unsuccessful attempts to urge Moscow to cease its offensive in Ukraine and for Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA has provided vital support to millions of Palestinians despite facing criticism from Israeli authorities and Guterres has been a persistent advocate for cease-fires and diplomatic solutions.

Other notable contenders included the International Criminal Court, the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots and Afghan women's rights activist Mahbouba Seraj, showcasing the diverse range of efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability.

This year, the committee has acknowledged a total of 286 candidates, comprising 197 individuals and 89 organizations.

While the Nobel Committee has kept the nominees' names confidential for 50 years, notable nominations have surfaced, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, Pope Francis and environmentalist David Attenborough.

Male dominance

The Peace Prize remains unique as the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, while other categories are announced in Stockholm.

Last year, the prize recognized Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian activist, for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

This year's Nobel season, however, has been predominantly male, with seven North Americans or Britons receiving accolades, including two awards for advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

The week kicked off with the Nobel Prize in Medicine, awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a groundbreaking genetic switch with potential for medical breakthroughs.

Following this, the Physics Prize recognized Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield for their pioneering contributions to AI foundations, while the Chemistry Prize was awarded to David Baker, John Jumper and Demis Hassabis for their revolutionary work in protein analysis using computational methods.

So far, the only female and non-Western laureate this year has been South Korea's Han Kang, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.

The final accolade of the season, the Nobel Prize in Economics, will be announced on Monday.

Each Nobel Prize consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million award, with ceremonies held in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10, commemorating the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.