Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a high-profile state visit that underscores deepening China-Russia ties and the two nations’ shared vision for reshaping global power dynamics.

Xi’s May 7-10 visit comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and coincides with Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat – a cornerstone of Russian national pride known as the “Great Patriotic War.”

The Chinese leader will join counterparts from 20 nations, including Brazil, Vietnam and Venezuela, at the grand military parade on Red Square.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited but declined due to domestic security concerns following an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

Beyond the pageantry, Xi and Putin are expected to hold intensive talks on pressing regional and global issues – from the war in Ukraine to economic cooperation amid mounting pressure from the West.

The Kremlin confirmed that both leaders will sign a series of bilateral agreements covering government and departmental cooperation.

“This visit reflects the strategic partnership between our countries in a new era,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. “It will deepen political mutual trust, boost cooperation across sectors, and inject stability into an uncertain world.”

Xi and Putin’s personal rapport dates back to 2013, when they began building not only political and military synergy but also a shared vision to counterbalance U.S. and EU global dominance.

Since then, China has become the largest importer of Russian oil and gas, while maintaining diplomatic ambiguity over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Their Moscow meeting will feature what officials describe as “strategic communication” – a term loaded with geopolitical intent. China and Russia aim to bolster coordination within the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, while rallying the Global South to oppose what they call “unilateralism and bullying.”

Xi’s trip also comes amid an intensifying trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump recently slapped a staggering 145% tariff on Chinese imports – which the White House says spikes to 245% in some cases – triggering a 125% retaliatory measure from Beijing. Talks to ease the tariff standoff are expected soon.