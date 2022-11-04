Migrants held in the Manston migrant center in Britain are so desperate with the conditions that they are now sending out messages of help.

A young girl threw a bottle containing a letter asking for help for pregnant women and sick detainees held in the camp for more than 30 days.

The letter received from outside the fence by a journalist also claimed a disabled child has been left without any care.

The overcrowding and conditions at the Manston center have been widely criticized for the past week as around 4,000 people kept there for processing were forced to share accommodations, which are suitable for around 1,600 people under normal conditions.

The letter, which was written in broken English, said: "We are in a difficult life now ... we fill like we're in prison (sic).

"Some of us very sick ... there's some women's that are pregnant they don't do anything for them (sic).

"We really need your help. Please help us."

On the disabled child claimed to have been left without proper care, the letter said: "He's really bad, they don't even care about him."

"It's not easy for someone who has children ... there's a lot of children they shouldn't be here. They should be in a school not prison," it added.

The letter said the food given in the center is "very bad like its make us fill sick.”

The issues related to the center in eastern Kent have been raised by opposition parties in the House of Commons alongside the criticism over the U.K.’s "broken” asylum system – a description by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the number of asylum-seekers at the center had fallen, as many have been transferred.

Late Wednesday, Jenrick said he expects Manston to return to a "legally compliant site" soon and the Home Office was now facing a judicial review over the center.