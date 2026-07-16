Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday he had appointed Yevgeniy Khmara, the acting head of the country's security service, as acting defense minister.
Zelenskyy, posting on Telegram, said the SBU Security Service had distinguished itself in the staging of long-range strikes on Russia, and that was an advantage in performing the duties of defense minister.
"I have assigned Yevgeniy Khmara to perform the duties of minister, continue reforming the defense sector, and ensure Ukraine achieves all the results we have spoken about," Zelenskyy wrote, adding that he would ask parliament to support his choice.