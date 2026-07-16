Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday he had appointed Yevgeniy Khmara, the acting head of ⁠the country's security service, as acting defense minister.

Zelenskyy, posting on Telegram, said the SBU Security Service had distinguished itself in the staging ⁠of ⁠long-range strikes on Russia, and that was an advantage in performing the duties of defense minister.

"I have assigned ⁠Yevgeniy Khmara to perform the duties of minister, continue ​reforming the defense sector, ​and ensure Ukraine achieves ⁠all ‌the ‌results we have ⁠spoken ‌about," Zelenskyy wrote, adding ​that he would ⁠ask ⁠parliament to support his ⁠choice.