Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with European leaders in Paris on Thursday, a source told AFP, as part of ongoing international efforts to end Russia’s three-and-a-half-year invasion.

"We're planning such a meeting" between Zelenskyy and European leaders, the source said Monday, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump "is not so far expected to be there."

The source said the main topic of the Paris talks will be security guarantees for Ukraine and "promoting diplomacy, because the Russians are wriggling out again" of the efforts to end the war.

The issue of Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine if a truce comes into force has dominated the diplomatic flurry around Ukraine in recent weeks.

Kyiv wants such guarantees to deter any future Russian attacks. A European peacekeeping force has been floated publicly among leaders as a potential security arrangement for when the conflict ends.

Trump has indicated the United States could back up any European peacekeeping plan, but would not deploy U.S. soldiers to Ukraine.

Russia has pushed back against any Western peacekeeping troops, with the Kremlin saying last week it viewed "such discussions negatively."