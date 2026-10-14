Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he felt betrayed by U.S. President Donald Trump over Washington's diesel supply deal with Russia, warning that shifting U.S. support and disruptions to battlefield communications could cost Ukrainian lives.

Speaking during a visit to London, Zelenskyy expressed frustration over Trump's recent moves toward Moscow, including an energy cease-fire announcement and criticism of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Asked by British journalist Piers Morgan whether he felt betrayed by Trump, Zelenskyy replied, "Really, yes," but acknowledged that the situation was more complicated than his personal feelings.

"That's why it's painful when President Trump chooses one side ... not our side," Zelenskyy said in an interview on Morgan's "Uncensored" YouTube channel.

He also questioned the advice Trump was receiving, saying the U.S. president was being pushed toward decisions that were not on the right side of history.

Despite the growing tensions, Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv remained committed to maintaining its partnership with Washington.

"We count on (our) partnership with the United States," Zelenskyy told British Prime Minister Andy Burnham during their meeting at Downing Street.

"We just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners," he added.

Trump recently announced an agreement to purchase diesel from heavily sanctioned Russia, alongside an energy cease-fire initiative that caught both Moscow and Kyiv off guard amid the nearly five-year war.

The U.S. president has also criticized Zelenskyy over Ukraine's long-range attacks on Russian energy facilities and suggested that the Ukrainian leader should be replaced.

Intelligence, Starlink concerns

The diplomatic tensions have been compounded by Ukrainian concerns over U.S. intelligence sharing and disruptions to Starlink satellite internet services used by Kyiv's military.

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed that Washington had recently threatened to suspend intelligence on incoming Russian missile launches, information critical to Ukraine's air defenses.

Trump denied the allegation Tuesday.

Ukrainian defense officials also raised concerns that Washington could be behind reduced speeds on some Starlink terminals, which Ukrainian forces rely on to coordinate battlefield operations, conduct strikes in Russian-occupied territory and operate interceptor drones.

Zelenskyy appealed directly to billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, to restore full service.

"Of course people will die," Zelenskyy said when asked about the potential consequences of the disruptions.

"It's a big mistake," he added, warning that the decision could result in significant loss of life.

However, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the problems might stem from a technical failure rather than a deliberate restriction.

"I hope that it's a mistake, maybe huge technical problem. I don't know, but we are asking to do it, to switch (it) on," he said.

UK pledges support, seeks to ease tensions

Zelenskyy's visit to London included a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, followed by a ceremonial honor guard and talks with Burnham at Downing Street.

The British prime minister welcomed Zelenskyy with an embrace and pledged to accelerate deliveries of lightweight multirole missiles used by Ukrainian forces to intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

Burnham also said his government was preparing additional sanctions against Moscow.

"We are behind you and that will not change," Burnham told the Ukrainian president.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy referred to the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine and acknowledged the difficulties Kyiv was facing in its relationship with Washington.

"We had massive attacks today and it is a pity we had also some difficulties," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Burnham told Parliament that he intended to help restore relations between Trump and Zelenskyy to ensure continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

He said he would seek to "repair bridges" between the two leaders while avoiding actions that could further strain diplomatic ties.

"I should, at this moment in time, be careful in terms of laying the ground to bring people back together. That is the role I intend to play," Burnham said.