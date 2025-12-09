Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he is prepared to move toward elections during wartime, signaling openness to legislative changes after U.S. President Donald Trump questioned whether Kyiv remains democratic while postponing national votes under martial law.

He also said he intends to send an updated plan to end the war with Russia to Washington on Wednesday, after it was amended following talks with European allies.

"We are working today (Tuesday) and will continue tomorrow (Wednesday). I think we will hand it over tomorrow," Zelenskyy said in answer to a journalist's question on whether Ukraine had already sent the plan to the U.S.