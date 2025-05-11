Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy announced Sunday that Kyiv was prepared for direct negotiations with Moscow but insisted that Russia begin observing a 30-day cease-fire starting Monday.

Zelenskyy spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul this month, but did not commit to a 30-day cease-fire proposed by European leaders and backed by the U.S.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a cease-fire – full, lasting and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Zelenskyy also spoke hopefully about Russia considering to end the three-year-old war, which started with Moscow's 2022 invasion.

"It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

"The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a cease-fire."