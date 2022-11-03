Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would not attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G-20) meeting in Indonesia if Russian leader Vladimir Putin also attends it.

Zelenskyy told reporters after talks in Kyiv with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday that he had been invited to participate in the Nov. 15-16 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take part. We'll see what it will be like in the future," he said. Putin is yet to say if he will attend.

The Ukrainian president said earlier on Thursday that he had spoken to Widodo by telephone and discussed preparations for the G-20 Summit as well as the Black Sea grain deal.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The war now in its ninth month has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed towns and cities. Moscow describes its actions as a special military operation.