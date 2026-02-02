Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that recent steps to reduce tensions with Russia, referring to a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, are helping strengthen public trust as negotiations to end the war continue.

Russia halted strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure last week as temperatures were expected to plunge below -20C, after a plea from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Kremlin.

"The de-escalation measures that went into effect on the night of last Thursday to Friday are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The statement came as the president met Ukraine's negotiating team before another round of talks to end the war, due to be held in Abu Dhabi later this week.

"We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace," the president said. "Ukraine is ready for real steps."

The Ukrainian negotiators will also hold a bilateral meeting with the American delegation in Abu Dhabi, according to Zelenskyy.

Territory remains a sticking point in the talks, and the warring sides have not yet shown willingness for compromise.

Russia wants to seize full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which Ukraine has ruled out, saying that such a move would only embolden Moscow.

The Kremlin has repeatedly threatened to press on with its offensive if Kyiv does not agree to hand it over voluntarily.

In January, Russia inflicted the most serious electricity, heating and water outages on Ukraine in the four-year war, pounding it with 4,587 long-range drones and missiles as winter temperatures plummeted.