A cease-fire deal with Russia can be reached if Ukrainian territory under Kyiv's control is placed under a NATO umbrella, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said that a cease-fire deal could be struck if Ukrainian territories currently under Kyiv's control were put "under the NATO umbrella," a phrase that seems to need clarification, as NATO member countries - not territories - normally come under its principle of collective defense. Ukraine has been seeking NATO membership, but it is unlikely to be admitted to the alliance anytime soon.

Zelenskyy stressed that the invitation "must be given to Ukraine within its internationally recognized border," but added that this had not been offered.

"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," he said.

He added: "We need to do it fast. And then on the (occupied) territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way."

He also noted that by law, recognizing the occupied territories as Russian land is "impossible” as it is "against the constitution of Ukraine."

In addition to the territories in eastern Ukraine that Russia has captured since February 2022, when the current war began, there are also Crimea and Sevastopol, under Russian occupation since 2024, but internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

When asked about his thoughts on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House on Jan. 20, he said they have to work with Trump in order to "have the biggest supporter."

Zelenskyy added that he wants to work with him directly because there are "different voices from people around him."

Trump, seen broadly as pro-Russian, has been vocally critical of sending more aid to Ukraine.