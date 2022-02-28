Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he had signed an official request for his country to join the European Union.

Zelenskyy posted photos of himself signing the application, and his office said the paperwork was on its way to Brussels, where the 27-nation EU is headquartered.

The announcement came after the president urged the bloc to grant his country immediate membership under a special procedure, as Russia's assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day.

"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a video address earlier on Monday. "Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."

During his video address, he also urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons and desert as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were set to hold talks on Moscow's invasion.

"Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don't believe your commanders. Don't believe your propagandists. Just save your lives," Zelenskyy said, claiming that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives during the Kremlin's assault. The Ukrainian leader added that 16 children have been killed amid the Russian military operation that it has claimed targets only strategic to Ukrainian army infrastructure, not civilian buildings.

Zelenskyy announced that he decided to release prisoners with real military experience from custody to make amends. He also seeks to boost troop numbers by inviting Ukrainian men to join resistance forces.

"When I went to the presidency, I said that each of us is the president. Because we are all responsible for our state, for our beautiful Ukraine. And now it has happened that each of us is a warrior. The warrior is in his place. And I am confident that each of us will win," he said.