Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday told the United Nations that a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted "just punishment" for Russia.

In a recorded address, Zelenskyy laid out what he said were five non-negotiable conditions for peace.

These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

Wearing his trademark military green T-shirt, Zelenskyy said in a pre-recorded address that Russia had violated the principles of the world body.

Zelenskyy called for the establishment of a special tribunal against Russia "for the crime of aggression against our state" and to ensure accountability.

He called for a fund to compensate Ukrainians for damage suffered during the invasion. Ukrainian president added that Russia's actions, including mobilization, show it wants war.

Russia wants to spend winter in territories of occupied Ukraine to prepare for new offensives, he said.

He also renewed call for world leaders to punish Russia by stripping its veto right at U.N. Security Council.

Ukraine has previously argued that Moscow holds a seat that belonged to the former Soviet Union, not Russia.