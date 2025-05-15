A Ukrainian delegation will meet Russian negotiators in Istanbul later Thursday for the first direct peace talks in more than three years, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself will not travel to Istanbul and is "currently deciding" who to send, the official told AFP.
Details to follow ...
