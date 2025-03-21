Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged EU leaders to ramp up arms supplies and continue applying pressure on Russia Thursday, as officials from Kyiv and Moscow prepared for fresh talks with the U.S. next week.

Zelenskyy's remarks came amid growing tensions and military action, even as diplomatic efforts to end the war inch forward.

In a video address to an EU summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy condemned Russian aggression, highlighting that a recent Russian strike had targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, despite an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump to pause such attacks.

Zelenskyy called for stronger EU action, including weapons deliveries and maintaining sanctions, to halt Russia's aggression.

While talks between Zelenskyy, Putin, and Trump earlier this week hinted at a potential 30-day cease-fire on energy infrastructure strikes, fighting continues unabated. Overnight drone attacks from both sides have left the situation in flux, with no clear path to a lasting peace deal.

Zelenskyy expressed frustration with proposals from Trump, including a suggestion that the U.S. could take control of Ukraine's power plants.

Zelenskyy dismissed this idea, stating that any potential takeover of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, occupied by Russian forces, would require a legal framework and cannot be negotiated under current conditions.

In Saudi Arabia, officials from both Ukraine and Russia are set to meet with the U.S. on Monday, continuing efforts to end the conflict, now in its fourth year.

However, questions remain over the specifics of any potential peace deal, with Zelenskyy and Putin both placing conditions on a cease-fire.

Meanwhile, 30 military leaders from countries supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty gathered in London to discuss security guarantees and the logistics of a potential truce.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, is leading efforts to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine, though Russia has firmly rejected the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil.

While Zelenskyy seeks more military support, particularly air defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriot missiles, European leaders are pushing for an increase in defense spending. However, progress on securing the necessary arms has been slow, with EU leaders failing to reach a consensus on providing Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells worth $5.4 billion at Thursday's summit.

As tensions rise, Ukraine's air force reported that Russian forces launched 171 drones over Ukrainian territory overnight, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Russia, in turn, claimed to have shot down 132 Ukrainian drones, with casualties reported on both sides.