Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on Russia to give a “clear answer” on whether it would accept a proposed cease-fire that excludes attacks on civilian infrastructure, as international efforts to end the war gather momentum.

“Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

His remarks come ahead of a new round of negotiations scheduled for Wednesday in London, where representatives from the United States, Ukraine, Britain and France will meet to pursue an end to Russia’s three-year-old invasion.

“We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional cease-fire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Zelenskyy also spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in advance of the meeting.

The London talks follow a session in Paris last week, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with European officials, including Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The Trump administration has renewed direct engagement with Russia and has pushed for a cease-fire, amid concerns that Ukraine may be pressured into making difficult concessions to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, France and the United Kingdom are leading a “Coalition of the Willing” aimed at brokering a cease-fire and bolstering Ukraine’s negotiating position.