Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane narrowly avoided being struck by a drone as it departed Moldova for Norway, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said Wednesday, highlighting the persistent security risks facing the Ukrainian leader.

Stoere told public broadcaster NRK that the incident occurred Tuesday as Zelenskyy's aircraft was taking off for Oslo, where he attended the funeral of Norway's King Harald V. The Norwegian leader did not disclose the source of the information or say how close the drone came to the aircraft.

"His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was about to take off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing," Stoere said.

Stoere did not ⁠say ⁠what his source was for this information or how close the drone was.

Stoere ​had said in a statement on ​Tuesday that he would meet the Ukrainian leader that ⁠evening, ‌with ‌their discussions to focus on Ukraine's ⁠air defense.

Zelenskyy had ‌said there would also be ​discussions with companies taking ⁠part in the Freyja ⁠initiative to create a European anti-ballistic ⁠system while ​he was in Norway.