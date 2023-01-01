An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul earlier this morning has caused several casualties, the Interior Ministry in Afghanistan said on Sunday.

Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the Daesh terrorist group has intensified attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, Taliban members as well as foreign diplomatic centers.

The Taliban's Interior Minister Abdul Nafay Takoor said that a number of people had been killed and wounded, but his statement did not provide further details and no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast has been reported yet.

The military airport in Kabul is located between the civilian airport and the Interior Ministry compound. According to local sources, all routes leading to the scene have been cordoned off by Taliban security forces.

A loud explosion was heard around 8 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT) in the vicinity of the military section of the heavily fortified airport, said local residents.