The many foreign embassies and missions in the Turkish capital Ankara flew their flags at half-mast on Tuesday in a show of respect to the victims of the deadly earthquake that killed over 3,500 people.

They also shared messages of solidarity after two powerful earthquakes rocked large parts of southeastern Türkiye on Monday.

The gesture came after Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning in the wake of the deadly quakes.

Flags were lowered at half-staff at the headquarters of the Organization of Turkish States in Istanbul and the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

"In solidarity with Türkiye, we lowered our flag to show our respect to those who lost their lives and were injured in the tragic earthquakes. Condolences to Türkiye, get well soon Türkiye," the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on social media.

The British Embassy in Ankara also shared photos showing its flag being lowered to half-staff.

"We share your pain and mourning ... Best regards," said the embassy.

The German Embassy in Ankara also shared a photo on social media showing the flag being lowered to half-staff.

"We are in mourning," the embassy said in its message.

"Today we lowered our flags to half-staff in solidarity with Türkiye. Condolences to Türkiye, get well soon Türkiye," the French Embassy in Ankara said in a video message on social media.

The Swedish Embassy in Ankara also shared a photo on social media of the flag being lowered. "We express our sincere condolences to the people of Türkiye."

The Singapore Embassy in Ankara also joined the 7-day of national mourning by flying its flag at half-staff in solemn respect.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with our dear friends in #Türkiye after the horrific series of earthquakes," Ambassador of Singapore to Türkiye Jonathan Tow said on LinkedIn.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province early Monday and another magnitude 7.6 quakes hit the same area in the afternoon, killing over 3,500 people and injuring 21,103 others, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).