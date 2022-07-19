Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has tested positive for the coronavirus, a government official said Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said Anastasiades tested positive during routine testing.

Pelekanos said Anastasiades has exhibited mild symptoms and his condition is considered very good.

In line with existing protocols, the president cleared his schedule, including commemorations of the 48th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

According to Health Ministry figures, Cyprus had a 12.6% coronavirus infection rate between July 8 and July 14. The country reported seven COVID-19-related deaths during the same period for an overall death toll of 1,086 since the start of the pandemic.