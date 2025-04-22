Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday for his third visit to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom since becoming prime minister.

The trip comes a day after Modi held high-level talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in India, as New Delhi seeks to seal a trade deal with Washington and avert punitive tariffs.

"India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years," said Modi in a statement released by his office.

"Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership." Pictures posted on Modi's X account showed the premier being greeted by several Saudi officials after touching down in Jeddah in the afternoon.

Saudi Arabia has been a key supplier of oil to India, the world's most populous country, for years. India's rapidly developing economy relies heavily on petroleum imports, with Saudi Arabia being its third-largest supplier, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The Gulf kingdom is also home to more than 2 million Indian nationals who have long played a pivotal role in its labor market, helping construct many of the country's megaprojects while sending billions of dollars in remittances back home each year. During the two-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet members of the Indian community, according to his office.

Both Modi and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, fostered close relations with U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term in office. Trump has flagged a visit to Saudi Arabia next month for what would be his first major diplomatic trip abroad of his second term.