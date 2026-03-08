Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss a recent drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with Tehran denying any involvement in the incident.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s presidency on Sunday, Pezeshkian thanked Aliyev for visiting Iran’s embassy in Baku to offer condolences following recent attacks in Iran that killed many civilians, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s intention to provide humanitarian assistance.

During the call, the Iranian president said Tehran was not connected to the drone strikes on Nakhchivan and pledged that the incident would be investigated.

Aliyev reiterated his condolences over the loss of civilian lives in Iran and stressed that the attack on Nakhchivan must be thoroughly examined.

The two leaders also exchanged views on ongoing joint economic projects between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Drone attack on Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry earlier said that drones launched from Iranian territory struck the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

One drone fell near the international airport in Nakhchivan, while another landed close to a school building in the village of Şekerabad. The attack damaged the airport facility and injured four civilians.

Following the incident, Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and handed a diplomatic protest note.

Aliyev described the drone strikes as a “terrorist act” and instructed the military to prepare potential retaliatory measures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, rejected the accusations, claiming Iran had no involvement and suggesting the attack was carried out by Israel in an attempt to frame Tehran.