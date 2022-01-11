The United States' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization released a report Tuesday that revealed nearly $106 million in funds provided to Islamophobic groups between 2017-2019.

The "Islamophobia in the Mainstream" report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) lists 35 charitable institutions and foundations that funneled $105,865,763 to 26 anti-Muslim groups.

Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc., Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Schwab Charitable Fund, Marcus Foundation, the Adelson Family Foundation and the Jewish Communal Fund were among the top six funders of the U.S. Islamophobia network, according to the report.

The Islamophobic groups are accused of spreading false information about Muslim communities in the U.S. and beyond through social media, the press, public hearings and other avenues.

"The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) received a combined total of over $60 million from the Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc between 2017- 2019.

"The law firm has a history of supporting anti-Muslim policies like the Muslim Ban. In 2017, the ACLJ filed a supporting court brief in defense of the Muslim Ban," said the report.

CAIR's National Research and Advocacy Coordinator Huzaifa Shahbaz said in a statement that "it is no secret that the Islamophobia Network remains hyper-active and well-funded.

"Despite a slight decline in foundations that funneled money to anti-Muslim groups, millions of dollars still flow to organizations that spread misinformation and perpetuate dangerous stereotypes about Muslims and Islam."

Shahbaz also called on the philanthropic community to establish clear policies to prevent funds from going to hate groups and implement educational initiatives for staff and board members to help them understand the extent of anti-Muslim bigotry.