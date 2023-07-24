Members of the far-right group Danish Patriots, known for their anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist stance, burned two copies of the Quran in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen Monday.

The incidents took place in front of the Iranian Embassy and later in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

The group's members chanted slogans insulting Islam and showed disrespect by stepping on the Iranian flag and the Quran, which they threw on the ground before setting them on fire.

They live-streamed the offensive moments on their social media accounts.

The Danish Patriots claimed their actions were a response to Iran's announcement of arresting and prosecuting members of their group and supporters.

The group members then came in front of the Iraqi Embassy, where they burned the Iraqi flag and the Quran again. The group, which opened an anti-Muslim banner, continued its insulting rhetoric against Islam here as well.

Journalists closely monitored the incidents which took place under heavy security measures by the police.

The group, which burned the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday, had previously insulted Islam by attacking the Turkish flag and the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

Denmark condemned the burning of the Quran on Saturday.