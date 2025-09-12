Anti-Muslim incidents in Australia have surged to unprecedented levels since Israel launched its military operations in Gaza nearly two years ago, the country’s special envoy to combat Islamophobia said Friday, delivering a landmark report with 54 recommendations to the government.

Aftab Malik, who assumed the newly created three-year role in October, said Islamophobia in Australia has long been persistent, at times ignored or denied, but never fully addressed. “Since Oct. 7, 2023, Islamophobic incidents have skyrocketed,” Malik told reporters in Sydney. “We have seen public abuse, graffiti, and attacks on Muslim women and children – not for what they have done, but for who they are and what they wear.”

The report proposes a wide-ranging inquiry into Islamophobia, including potential discrimination in government policies and counterterrorism procedures, and examines its impact on social cohesion and democracy.

Malik also called for a review of laws and procedures to better investigate discrimination, highlighting the normalization of anti-Muslim sentiment across Australian society.

Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia Aftab Malik watches as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Sydney, Australia, Sept. 12, 2025. (AP Photo)

The envoy’s findings show in-person Islamophobic incidents have jumped 150% and online incidents 250% since Hamas’ incursion on Israel in 2023, marking a sharp escalation in hate-driven behavior.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would “carefully consider” the recommendations.

“Targeting Australians based on their religious beliefs is not only an attack on them, but it’s an attack on our core values,” he said. “We must stamp out the hate, fear and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society.”

The report follows a similar effort to combat antisemitism.

Jillian Segal, Australia’s special envoy on antisemitism, released her first report in July recommending government funding cuts for universities that fail to protect Jewish students.

According to the 2021 Australian Census, Muslims make up 3.2% of the population.

Malik said the findings underscore a troubling reality: many Islamophobic incidents go unreported, reflecting the widespread normalization of anti-Muslim sentiment.

“The 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel mark the most recent turning point, where Islamophobia has since reached unprecedented levels,” the report concluded.