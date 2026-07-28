A Belgian shopkeeper who stepped in to defend a woman allegedly targeted with racist and Islamophobic abuse on a Brussels tram has died after being beaten so severely that he succumbed to his injuries, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.

The incident occurred on July 23 at around 3.20 p.m. local time (1320GMT) aboard Tram 55 in the municipality of Evere.

Driss Atouane, who managed a supermarket in the Schaerbeek district, intervened after a man allegedly directed racist and anti-Muslim remarks at a woman, RTBF reported.

The suspect then allegedly turned on Atouane, repeatedly striking him in what local media described as an exceptionally violent assault.

Atouane was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died Sunday as a result of those injuries.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office said police responded quickly to the scene and arrested the suspect within minutes of the attack.

Aurelie-Anne De Vos, spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, said the suspect was placed under an arrest warrant and that an investigating judge appointed a psychiatric expert to assess him.

The investigation remains ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Atouane was well known in the Schaerbeek neighborhood, where he operated a local supermarket.

Hasan Koyuncu, the incoming mayor of Schaerbeek, described Atouane's death as "an unbearable injustice," saying he hoped justice would be served and that Atouane's courage would not be forgotten.

Many social media users also praised Atouane's actions, describing him as a "hero" who lost his life while trying to protect a stranger.