U.S. broadcaster CNN has banned conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky after a racially charged remark against journalist Mehdi Hasan during an exchange on "CNN Newsnight with Abby Phillip," according to media reports Monday.

According to the Variety news outlet, during a Monday night discussion on CNN about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent rally, Girdusky made a pointed reference to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah members, telling the Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan: "I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

Hasan, the founder of Zeteo News, reacted with shock, asking: "Did you just say I should die?”

CNN responded swiftly, issuing a statement through anchor Abby Phillip, emphasizing the network's zero tolerance for racism and bigotry.

"We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate ... But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed,” Variety quoted CNN as saying, adding that Girdusky would no longer be welcome on the network.

Phillip, who removed Girdusky from the show during a commercial break, commented: "We want people who disagree with each other to talk ... But when you cross the line of a complete lack of civility, that is not going to happen here.”

In response to CNN’s decision, Girdusky criticized the network on X, accusing it of double standards and saying: "You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media.”

"Apparently you can't go on CNN if you make a joke. I'm glad America gets to see what CNN stands for,” he claimed.