In yet another incident of anti-Muslim violence in Germany, a woman wearing a headscarf was physically attacked in the capital Berlin, local media reported Saturday
According to the daily Der Tagesspiegel, a 37-year-old attacker tore off the 39-year-old victim's head covering before hitting her head and upper body.
The attack took place at a restaurant in the Weissensee district, the daily added.
The daily also reported another racist attack in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district earlier Friday where a 52-year-old man racially insulted two women.
The attacker was arrested and taken to a clinic for abnormal behavior before being released, the daily said.
Although Germany's Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, Muslims, especially women wearing headscarves, often face discriminatory practices in education and the labor market.
The country has witnessed growing racism and Islamophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Germany, a country of over 83 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country's nearly 5.3 million Muslims, of which 3 million are of Turkish origin.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.