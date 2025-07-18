A shell from Israeli forces struck Gaza’s Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, killing three civilians and wounding 10 others – including parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli – in one of the most devastating blows yet to the tiny Christian community sheltering in the war-ravaged enclave.

The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, calling it a "mistake."

In a statement, it said fragments from a shell fired during operations may have “unintentionally struck” the church, and promised an investigation.

The compound, housing over 600 displaced Palestinians – Christians and Muslims alike, including 54 people with disabilities – suffered major structural damage.

The Vatican and much of the international community swiftly condemned the strike.

Pope Leo XIV expressed “profound sorrow,” urging an immediate cease-fire and calling for “dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace.”

The late Pope Francis, who maintained regular contact with the Gaza church until his death in April, had frequently criticized Israel’s conduct in the war and urged global accountability.

“The shell didn’t just strike a building – it struck our faith, our dignity,” said Shady Abu Dawood, whose elderly mother was wounded by shrapnel. “We were unarmed, innocent, praying for peace.”

Among the dead were a 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman receiving psychological support from Caritas Jerusalem.

Men carry the body of one of two Christian Palestinians, killed earlier in an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church, Gaza City, Palestine, July 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Father Romanelli, injured but alive, had become a symbol of spiritual resilience during the 21-month conflict.

The compound lies just meters from Al-Ahli Hospital – another repeatedly targeted site in a densely bombarded area.

Over the past week, the surroundings have been hit multiple times, according to the hospital’s director, Fadel Naem.

Italy and France condemned the attack, with Rome’s foreign minister confirming that a delegation of Christian leaders, including the Catholic Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, entered Gaza on Friday.

They delivered aid and stood in solidarity with local Christians in a rare show of unity, joined by diplomats from more than 20 countries.

“It’s a powerful expression of ecclesiastical unity,” the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “deeply regrets” the church shelling, calling it a “stray round.”

He reportedly received a call from U.S. President Donald Trump, who, according to the White House, expressed frustration over the attack.

Bloody track record

This is not the first strike on a religious site. The Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza was previously hit, and Christian leaders say Israeli attacks on sacred locations are becoming disturbingly frequent.

Thursday also saw another deadly blast at two schools sheltering civilians in the al-Bureij refugee camp, killing one and injuring 17, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The Israeli army has not commented on that strike.

The Gaza Health Ministry, widely regarded as the most reliable source for casualty figures by international agencies, reported that 94 people were killed and 367 wounded in the past 24 hours alone.

The ministry estimates Israel’s offensive has now claimed over 58,667 Palestinian lives, with women and children making up more than half the dead.

The war, sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel that killed 1,219 and led to 251 hostages, has left much of Gaza in ruins.

While some hostages have since been freed, at least 50 remain in captivity.

Amid a stalled cease-fire process, an Israeli official said there’s “some flexibility” on contentious issues like military corridor presence, but major hurdles remain – including prisoner exchanges and terms to end the war.

Gaza’s Christian population has dwindled to just around 1,000, mostly Greek Orthodox, with only about 135 Catholics. Many have fled due to war, persecution and a collapsing economy.

Local church authorities said the continued assaults on religious sanctuaries violate both international law and human dignity. "Religious institutions must be safe havens, not war zones," the Jerusalem Patriarchate said.