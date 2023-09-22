A female Muslim student, who was refused entry into a school in France for wearing a traditional Japanese garment kimono, lodged a complaint with the United Nations for discrimination based on religion, as the country banned long dresses, also known as abayas.

The controversy over the French government's stance against hijab in schools continues with many students being turned away for wearing loose over-garments.

The 15-year-old girl, living in the French city of Lyon, has sent a complaint to Ashwini K.P, special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance, over "discrimination she faced on the grounds of her religious affiliation."

On Sept. 5, she was sent home for wearing a kimono.

Her complaint has been sent to the U.N. via her lawyer Nabil Boudi who released a statement on Friday.

Criticizing the abaya ban introduced by French Education Minister Gabriel Attal, the complainant said they think that the French government has not taken the necessary steps to prevent all kinds of discrimination against women.

Earlier, the female student also filed a complaint with the Lyon Public Prosecutor's Office on the grounds that she was "discriminated against due to her religious affiliation."

Earlier this month, the Council of State upheld the government's abaya ban, declaring it legal.

The court's ruling came after Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action (ADM), filed an appeal on Aug. 31 with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the ban on the abaya, which he said, violated "several fundamental freedoms."

The controversial move sparked a backlash against the government, which has been criticized in recent years for targeting Muslims with statements and policies, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that imposes broad restrictions on the community.