French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks continue to witness an outrage all around the world as not only the Muslims but also the Christian communities raise voice against the hate speech.

Arab Christians on Sunday joined those condemning recent statements by French authorities against Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Macron on Wednesday said he won’t prevent the publishing of insulting cartoons of Prophet Muhammad under the pretext of freedom of expression, a statement that sparked outrage in the Arab and Muslim world. France recently launched an extensive witch hunt against the Muslim community following Macron calling Islam a problematic religion that needs to be contained. Many nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and mosques have been shut down in the last two weeks, while assaults against Muslims have peaked.

Jalal Chahda, a senior anchor with the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera news channel, said in a tweet: "I am Jalal Chahda, an Arab Levantine Christian and I strongly reject and denounce the insult to the Prophet of Islam, the Messenger #Mohammad. Blessings and peace."

Chahda also attached a photo, saying: "Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace."

It was followed by comments from his Muslim colleagues praising the tweet.

Ghada Owais, another Al Jazeera presenter who is also Christian, retweeted Chahda's tweet, saying: "I refuse to hurt the feelings of Muslims or to generalize terrorism and link it to Islam."

A Twitter user named Ayman Dababneh said: "Who offends and does not respect my Muslim brothers does not respect me as a Jordanian Christian," he also attached a photo saying "I am Christian against Islam abuse."

Michael Ayoub said on Twitter: "I really despise the person (who) insults the religion of another or mocks him or his messengers."

"What happened in France was a degeneration and this underscores that they are very far from the teachings of the Bible."

Raymond Maher wrote on his Twitter account that, "Since yesterday, all that I see in my Facebook newsfeed are posts for Christians who condemn insulting Prophet Muhammad and that's how our nature is in Egypt. We are one (Muslims and Christians)."

On Facebook, dozens of Christians including "Fathi Daniel" and "Wael Elbatl" posted pictures with similar comments which were accompanied by praise from Muslims.

Egyptian lawyer Nevin Malak also tweeted under the hashtag "#Against insulting the prophet" quoting some of the teachings of the Bible that call for respecting other religions.

Over the past few days, France has witnessed the posting of insulting pictures and drawings of the Prophet Muhammad on the facades of some buildings in the country.

Macron this month also described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France. He announced stricter oversight on schooling and better control over foreign funding of mosques. But the debate over the role of Islam in France has hit a new intensity after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty which prosecutors say was carried out by an 18-year-old Chechen who had contact with a terrorist in Syria.

Young Arab Israeli Muslim girls hold up signs during a rally protesting against the comments of French President Emmanuel Macron over Prophet Mohammed cartoons, in the Arab town of Umm-Al Fahem in Northern Israel on Oct. 25, 2020. ( AFP)

Pakistan summons French envoy

Several states with a population consisting mostly of Muslims also condemned Macron, some summoning the French envoys.

The latest of the similar move came from Pakistan, where the French ambassador in Islamabad was summoned on Monday in reaction to Macron.

"The seeds of hate that are being cultivated today will polarize the society and have serious consequences," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement.

The move comes a day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Facebook's chief Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content similar to that in place for Holocaust denial content.

Qureshi said Pakistan had urged the United Nations "to take notice and action against the hate-based narrative against Islam."

"There is resentment in the world over the blasphemous caricatures ... (the) irresponsible statement of the French President has added fuel to the fire," the minister added.

On Sunday, Khan criticized Macron for "creating further polarization and marginalization that inevitably leads to radicalization."

A worker of a mall covers French products in protest against French cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 25, 2020. (REUTERS)

French products boycotted

Calls to boycott French goods also gained momentum in Muslim countries in response to Macron's support of the controversial caricatures, which originally appeared in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Social media campaigns across Morocco continued to call for a boycott of French products as hashtags on the boycott were the top trending topics on Twitter in the country over the weekend.

"What is happening in France is persecution of a religious minority. France can't justify such persecution under the pretext of expressions of freedom and secularism," said Mohammed Jabron, an Islamic history professor.

He added that "the French state is responsible for protecting its people from abuses and offenses to their sanctities."

A number of Moroccan parties also slammed the French campaign against Islam.

The Unity and Reform Movement rejected French attempts to abuse Islam and its symbols.

The country's second-largest opposition party, the Istiqlal (Independence) Party, also expressed "deep resentment over the insulting cartoons against Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him and the remarks against Islam."

The party called for dialogue to address cases connected to Islamophobia and extremism and to find a formula for coexistence.

Morocco's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the systematic publication of such cartoons "reflects the lack of maturity of their perpetrators."

Strongly denouncing the move, it said the "freedom of an individual ends where the freedom of others and their beliefs begin."

It added that freedom of expression cannot explain the attacks and provocations on Islam, a religion with nearly 2 billion adherents worldwide.

In Egypt, users mocked Macron by depicting him like a dog in social media posts. They have shared a list of French brands such as carmakers Peugeot and Renault and well-known dairy names Kiri, Babybel and Danone, calling for people to boycott them.

In Qatar, shops are also reported to have removed French products from their shelves.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the "practice of running satirical caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad," calling it "harmful to Muslim-French relations."

Libya's High Council of State called on the government to put an end to economic ties with France while abolishing oil deal with French oil company Total.

Kuwait's retail co-ops have pulled French products in boycott over the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a French school class on freedom of expression whose teacher was then beheaded by an Islamist.

The nongovernmental Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies, which groups more than 70 establishments, issued the boycott directive in an Oct. 23 circular. Several co-ops visited by Reuters on Sunday had cleared the shelves of items such as hair and beauty products made by French companies.

"All French products have been removed from all Consumer Cooperative Societies," union head Fahd Al-Kishti told Reuters, adding that the move was in response to "repeated insults" against the Prophet and had been taken independently of Kuwait's government.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday evening that its diplomats were mobilizing to ask countries where boycotts were being organized or hate calls issued not to back them and to provide assurances that French citizens would be safe.

“In numerous countries of the Middle East, calls to boycott French products ... and more generally, calls to demonstrate against France, in sometimes hateful terms, have been relayed on social media,” the French Foreign Ministry said. It added that such calls “denature” France's positions on freedom of expression and conscience.

Arab-Israeli protesters gather outside the residence of the French Ambassador to Israel in response to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron defending cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, in Tel Aviv on Oct. 24, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey leads protests

Turkey has become one of the countries that reacted most harshly to the French president's remarks.

“The person in charge of France has lost his way. He goes on about Erdoğan all day. Look at yourself first and where you are going. I said in Kayseri yesterday, he is a case and he really must be checked up,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

The president said Saturday that Macron needs “mental treatment” because of his hostility toward Islam.

“What is Macron’s problem with Islam and Muslims? He needs mental health treatment,” Erdoğan said at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) congress.

“What can be said to a head of state that treats millions of members of a religious minority in his country this way? First of all, (he needs) a mental check,” Erdoğan added.

France on Saturday recalled its ambassador in Turkey for consultations, as an Elysee Palace statement referred to Erdoğan’s comments about his French counterpart while explaining the recall of the envoy, claiming that they were deemed “unacceptable.” Herve Magro was recalled for consultations, it added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday also criticized France for escalating tensions and maintaining its one-sided and self-centered approach.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said France’s recall of its ambassador in Ankara and the issues mentioned in French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s remarks shows that Paris has been maintaining its self-centered approach to bilateral relations.

“The French president and French media outlets have not been reacting against our president and country being shown as targets,” the ministry said, adding that the display of derogatory anti-Muslim cartoons on government buildings have also not received any criticism.

Le Drian on Saturday accused Turkey of “trying to whip up hatred” against France, continuing a war of words between the two NATO allies over Islam. Le Drian slammed the “insults” against Macron, describing them as “unacceptable conduct” from an ally.

Ankara’s “hateful, slanderous propaganda against France” revealed a desire to “whip up hate against us and in our midst,” he added.

Meanwhile, a protest has taken place in Istanbul on Sunday where people shouted anti-Macron slogans.

Demonstrators set fire to a French national flag during a rally protesting against the comments of French President Emmanuel Macron over Prophet Mohammed cartoons, at the Martyrs' Square of Libya's capital Tripoli on Oct. 25, 2020. (AFP)

'France must apologize'

Some of the other countries that bashed France for its Islamophobic stance were Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Palestine, where several protests have taken place against Macron.

In Lebanon, Muslims decided to spend the Mawlid an-Nabi (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad) by condemning France for its Islamophobic attitude. While state authorities bashed Macron's statements, several protests have taken place all over the country.

Participating in the protests, a Lebanese man Mohamad Ali Mostafa said that Macron should step back from his words and apologize to the Muslims as soon as possible.

Neda Zarif, from Beirut on the other hand, called on Muslims in France to react against Macron.

Similar protests have taken place in Tunisia as well where hundreds of protestors carried banners writing "Prophet Mohammad is our red line" on it.

Iran's parliament speaker condemned on Sunday the publishing of insulting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

"The stubborn and unwise French officials offend the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and stoke anti-Islam stance in the world," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted. "Muslims and believers all condemn the abhorrent hostility of France's leaders toward the messenger of mercy, Muhammad."

In northern Syria, scores of civilians demonstrated in protest of Macron’s statements and the republications of the anti-prophet cartoons.

Protesters in the cities of Jarabulus and Tal Abyad burned photos of Macron and held banners defending the prophet.

“Islam is a religion of peace and has no place for terrorism; France is the source of terrorism,” said Wael Hamdu, head of the Tal Abyad local council during the protest. “We didn’t forget the killing of 1.5 million people in Algeria by France,” he added.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also criticized the "continued publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, under the pretext of freedom of expression."

About 200 people protested outside the residence of France's ambassador to Israel Saturday against Macron after he vowed his country would not "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Protesters, some of them wearing surgical face masks in keeping with coronavirus regulations, carried banners in Arabic in support of the prophet, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists at the scene said.

The demonstration was held in the largely-Arab district of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, after Muslim evening prayers.

One of the demonstrators, Amin Bukhari, accused Macron of playing the game of "the extreme right."

"The Prophet Muhammad is the most sacred thing in Islam and whoever attacks his honor, attacks an entire people," he told the crowd.

French websites attacked

Meanwhile, several French websites came under cyberattack Sunday over the anti-Islamic remarks.

An anti-malware and support unit account on Twitter said a major cyberattack against French websites was underway.

"A wave of cyberattacks has hit French websites Sunday evening," it said, without elaborating.