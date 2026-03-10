Record-high levels of Islamophobia in the United States in 2025 were fueled in part by Donald Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests and immigration policies, a Muslim advocacy group said Tuesday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it recorded 8,683 anti-Muslim and anti-Arab ​complaints in 2025, the highest since it began ​publishing data ⁠in 1996, compared to 8,658 in 2024.

Most complaints were about employment discrimination (12.7%), immigration and asylum (6.5%), hate incidents (6.4%), and travel discrimination like government watchlists and screenings (5.6%), CAIR's report noted.

Over the years, advocates have attributed Islamophobia to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and more recently to anti-immigration sentiment, white supremacy and the fallout of Israel's war in Gaza.

Immigration crackdown

Trump denies being discriminatory and says his administration aims to curb illegal immigration and improve domestic security. Advocates say the immigration crackdown is unsafe and violates due process.

CAIR noted Trump's targeting ⁠of ⁠Somali Americans in Minnesota, a majority-Muslim community, who he accused of fraud and called "garbage."

CAIR said the government used isolated cases for collective targeting and dismissed Trump's ability to tackle fraud, citing pardonsto those with past fraud convictions.

The organization's Minnesota chapter reported 693 complaints, up from 353 in 2024.

CAIR also noted targeting of Afghan immigrants after two National Guard soldiers were shot in Washington in November, for which an Afghan was indicted.

Protest crackdown

Trump ⁠alleges pro-Palestinian protesters are antisemitic and sympathize with extremists.

His administration has attempted to deport foreign protesters, threatened to freeze funds for universities where protests were held and ordered aggressive screening of immigrants' ​online comments.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say he wrongly conflates criticizing Israel's assault on ​Gaza and occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism, and advocating for Palestinian rights with supporting extremism.

"The Trump administration framed anyone who holds pro-Palestinian ⁠views ‌as inherently ‌threatening," CAIR said.

Notable deportation attempts were against Mahmoud ⁠Khalil, who was detained for months while his ‌wife was pregnant, and Leqaa Kordia, who lost over 170 family members in Gaza ​and was briefly hospitalized following a ⁠seizure in detention.

CAIR raised concerns about free speech, due process and academic freedom. Trump's crackdown has faced judicial roadblocks.

Republican governors in ⁠Florida and Texas have ​signed orders designating CAIR as a "terrorist" group. CAIR sued over the designations. A judge has blocked Florida's order.