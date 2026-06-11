The Israeli military was responsible for more than half of all global civilian deaths caused by explosive weapons in 2025, according to a new report warning of a growing "normalization" of civilian harm in global conflicts.

The report by the Explosive Weapons Monitor released on Wednesday said over 22,600 civilians were killed by explosive weapons in 65 countries last year.

The toll is a 21% decrease from 2024, due largely to cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon, said the monitor, which researches explosive weapon use and harms in populated areas for the International Network on Explosive Weapons – made up of nearly 50 NGOs.

"Civilian harm remained severe, with 56% of all recorded civilian deaths attributed to Israeli armed forces," the report said.

Palestinian territories account for most aid-related explosive incidents

Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023. Israel has also been carrying out strikes on Lebanon, while it fought a 12-day war with Iran in June last year.

Together with the U.S., it launched a war on Iran in late February. A fragile cease-fire has been in place since April.

Particularly hard hit places included Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Myanmar, Ukraine and Sudan, the Explosive Weapons Monitor said, with state armed forces "responsible for 85% of all incidents" causing civilian harm or damage.

A statement announcing the report noted as well the "growing threat" to civilian infrastructure and essential services.

It noted "the use of explosive weapons in attacks affecting humanitarian aid increased by 52% in 2025", with around 90% of all incidents recorded being in the Palestinian territories.

"When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, civilians suffer," said Katherine Young, the monitor's Research and Monitoring manager, in the statement.

"What is particularly alarming is that this harm has become persistent across conflicts worldwide, risking the normalization of civilian suffering on a massive scale," Young added.