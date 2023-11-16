The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it had carried out an airstrike on the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance group.

In October, Israel launched a relentless campaign of bombardment in the Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, where Haniyeh’s house is located and thousands were killed in daily bombings.

It is unclear whether any family members of Haniyeh were in the house at the time of the airstrike. Local sources quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) said Haniyeh was not in Gaza at the time of the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...