The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show, held in the U.S.' Michigan, ended with the driver Chris Darnell's death after his jet truck lost control.
The accident took place after a mechanical failure, according to the team. The driver died as a result of the explosion of the jet engine truck, which was competing with two planes, in the demonstration held yesterday. Michigan's Battle Creek county police department has identified the driver who died as 40-year-old Chris Darnell. According to the statements, there were no other injured
The custom-built semi-truck equipped with three jet engines was racing down the runway at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at more than 300 mph (482 kph).
After the incident, the air shows were canceled on Sunday, while the planned events are expected to be held on Monday.
In the video shared on social media, it is seen that the jet engine truck caught fire, and two planes escaped from the smoke.
