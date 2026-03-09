Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo reclaimed the men’s world half-marathon record on Sunday, racing to a stunning 57 minutes, 20 seconds at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon.

The 25-year-old shaved 10 seconds off Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha’s 2024 mark in Valencia and returned to the top of a record he last held in 2021 with 57:31 on the same Lisbon course.

Kiplimo’s run unfolded along Lisbon’s scenic, fast coastal route, starting near the Vasco da Gama Bridge and weaving through the city’s historic districts. Conditions were ideal, with temperatures around 13 degrees Celcius (55 degrees Fahrenheit) and minimal wind.

He crossed the 10-kilometer mark in 27 minutes, signaling an audacious world record bid.

In the final two kilometers, Kiplimo pushed relentlessly, leaving the competition behind. Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir finished second in 58:08, followed by compatriot Gilbert Kiprotich in 58:59.

The Lisbon victory comes after a setback in Barcelona last year, where Kiplimo ran an unofficial 56:42 that would have shattered the previous record.

World Athletics did not ratify the time due to illegal pacing assistance.

That disappointment fueled his determination to return to Lisbon and secure a legitimate mark.

Kiplimo’s journey has been one of consistent excellence.

Born in Uganda’s Kapchorwa District, he comes from a family steeped in athletics, training alongside his older brother Victor Kiplangat in the high-altitude Sebei region.

Kiplimo’s resume spans gold in the 2016 World U20 Championships 10,000 meters, silver in the 2019 World Championships 10,000 meters, bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 10,000 meters, and double gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His versatility across track, cross country, and road racing positions him among the most complete distance runners of his generation.

Post-race, Kiplimo expressed elation and focus. “After the first 10 kilometers, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometers,” he said.

His performance has now been officially ratified by World Athletics, cementing his name atop the all-time men’s half-marathon list, ahead of Kejelcha, Kibiwott Kandie, and Hagos Gebrhiwet.

The achievement underscores both the evolution of the half-marathon and East Africa’s continuing dominance.

Modern training methods, advanced footwear, and carefully paced courses have pushed limits, but Kiplimo’s run requires extraordinary physical and mental capacity, averaging roughly 2:43 per kilometer (4:22 per mile).

Looking ahead, the 2026 World Championships in Tokyo and possible marathon debuts promise more milestones.